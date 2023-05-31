Must respond to Lionel Youst. If everyone had a gun, everyone WOULD be safe. You will not cure nutcases by taking away OUR guns. Those kind of people will kill with whatever they can get their hands on.
So by your logic we must make knives. Bats and kitchen forks illegal. Entitled, participation trophy raised kids have absolutely no coping skills when reality hits them. Therefore, they get mad and get a gun. I wonder what anti- gun establishment is getting into these peoples’ heads making them do these stupid things. All in the name of taking away our rights as free Americans to protect ourselves. Think about it.
