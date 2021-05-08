Seems like Governor Brown isn't as popular with the Democrats in Oregon anymore. I sit here looking at all the insane bills the leaders are passing in Oregon right over the heads of the majority of Oregon citizens.
Seems they don't care how the citizens feel because they have the majority in both the House and Senate. I'm certain the GOP will have a much better chance at governor. Beat up on police, legalize all drugs and turn Oregon into a haven for freeloaders, that's the model the left dream of for Oregon.
Alan Post
North Bend
