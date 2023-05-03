Would The World deepen reporting around North Bend’s Annex project?
The most recent and wonderful news is that our US representative, Val Hoyle, has requested funds for this project from the Appropriations Committee for $4 million.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 1:25 am
It’s still an *ask*, meaning we could get all, some or none. That said, this feels like a huge step into the light for addressing the needs of not only North Bend, but all the small cities dotting our rural areas in Oregon. It often seems like the spotlight for affordable housing only shines on those who need full subsidies, but we all know the need for affordable housing includes everyone from blue collar work, family wage and up. This support from Rep Hoyle tells us that we can gain the attention of all levels of our government.
This is Hoyle’s list for Oregon (note a few of our neighbors are in there, too!)
This is Hoyle’s letter to the Appropriations Committee:
https://hoyle.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/hoyle.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/city-of-north-bend-affordable-workforce-housing-project-federal-nexus-financial-disclosure.pdf
Here’s the city’s reporting: https://www.northbendoregon.us/newsview.aspx?nid=7459
For those of us who want to grow this momentum, we can email Hoyle about this or any other projects we support:
Jenny Jones
North Bend
