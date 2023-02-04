Godwin's law is alive and well. The usual suspects have now written in letters comparing Rod Taylor to Hitler. This is what you do when you don't have a cogent argument to make. And you lose the argument by default for invoking Hitler. Look up Godwin's law if you don't understand.
Yes it was a very close election and yes Mr. Taylor won. That's what happens in elections there are winners and losers. Sometimes by very thin margins. And they have consequences. Reading the names of the people hysterical over our new county commissioner and comparing them to the archives of this column pretty much says it all.
Simple words. Simple words, from a simple man. All of those people who have complained about Rod have made factual statements about his behavior and that of his supporters. You have *checks notes* used an internet argument tactic your kids probably told you about 20 years ago.
