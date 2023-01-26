I may live in Eugene now, but I need to respond to Joe Benetti’s disingenuous and self-aggrandizing piece in which he explains rosily his capitulation to the regressive forces of Coos County on the flag policy “issue.”
Let us remember that about one and a half years ago, I came to the city council to request a pride flag be flown. The city approved it. Next year, it flew at the boardwalk. Outside of right-wing echo chambers, it wasn’t “divisive” at all. They made an issue of it based off of a very chauvinistic perspective that the pride flag was not representative of a community, but representative of a liberal agenda and shouldn’t be flown.
They then pushed their counter-action by using an outdated supreme court case to say their flags had to be flown, too. They pushed their flags, some that you mentioned. I pushed back, and in a very anti-fascist fashion. I pushed back by saying we should honor the victors against fascism in WW2: the United States, United Kingdom and Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Now that sounds alarming, and I meant for it to be because I wanted someone to actually pay attention to my opposition to them, but I don’t think it’s that controversial anyway.
Nonetheless, even after a pride flag flew with no counter-protesters in sight last June, you all cave in to the bigoted forces here, and betray the LGBT+ community and marginalized communities at large by stepping back and painting it as a “divisive issue” between two factions that you didn’t want to get involved in. Wake up and see the writing on the wall about what kind of infestation is growing in the political circles of your county.
You got a putsch participant as county commissioner, and they’re going to come for your council seats, too. You’ve not done anything significant. You made a few nice statements, put up a plaque and made some speeches. You’ve not delivered any fundamental change for the people of Coos Bay. You’re not doing the right thing. You’re giving into regression.
