Coos Bay Council, seriously, give up on this ridiculous library idea. All you’re doing is wasting tons of money to send votes, distribute propaganda, and conduct surveys to the public for a project that we simply cannot afford.
The council has decided to send a vote to the public in which they’ll ask where the library should be built. This is putting the cart before the horse. What’s actually needed, if anything, is a referendum on whether or not we should tax ourselves to fund this ridiculous endeavor. The Topits Park vote failed spectacularly not because of the location, but because, unlike the members of the council, the voters aren’t pretentious busy-bodies that think money grows on trees. If libraries were free, I’d take 5 of them, but they’re not free, now are they?
