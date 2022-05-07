RE: Douglas County Killer granted clemency. Kyle served 27 years and will be on ‘lifetime parole.’ He was 17 at the time of the tragic and horrible crime. Even the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in 2012 that Juvenile Life Without Possibility of Parole could well by considered cruel and unusual punishment and should rarely if ever be given.
That ruling was the beginning of Oregon reviewing their law and the changes in the law that allowed this sentence modification. While being incarcerated with no hope of being released, he worked for over 20 years in hospice taking care of dying prisoners facing their death. I’m guessing he’s had a long time to rehabilitate and this sentence modification which was referred to Governor Brown by the Oregon’s Department of Corrections for consideration, received some of the highest scrutiny as well as his entire prison conduct and record. Lifetime parole is a sentence modification, not a get out of jail free card.
Governor Brown is well aware she staked her political future by granting this man mercy in a commutation. Just because she is termed out as governor does not mean she is done in politics. I applaud her courageous stand for redemption and mercy.
On the other hand, I am not at all surprised that instead of being a champion for rehabilitation and the success of Kyle’s release and successful transitioning into the community and the safety of the community that Sheriff Hanlin has chosen to incite fear in the community. I’m disappointed in Sheriff Hanlin.
I wish Kyle a better future than his past. If he succeeds we all do better.
Christine Thomas
Reedsport
