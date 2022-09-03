Jerry Rust, a new face on our local political front for Oregon District 9 who is also the face of years of experience. As a former Lane County commissioner, Mr. Rust has a long list of accomplishments that improved quality of life in Lane County, which were implemented with common sense and cost-effective solutions.
Jerry asked what was my #1 concern to improve qualify of life here on the Coast. My answer, accessible skilled labor and craftsman. If you find someone, they are booked two,three or more months. How do we train, attract and provide safe, affordable, housing to bring builders, plumbers, electricians, painters, mechanics and more to the Coast? I always have a nervous edge when it comes to upgrades or repairs. Will I be able to find help when I need help? I’ve also heard this concern expressed by almost every friend and neighbor I’ve met since moving to the Coast.
Jerry responded, “I was fortunate growing up in that my school district provided technical training for students. Auto mechanics and wood shop skills were offered. I benefited from the vocational skills that I learned in high school. Getting technical training back into the curriculums of our school system from the seventh grade through graduation is critically important particularly for areas on the coast that are far from big urban centers with more diverse opportunities.
"This shift in education also is in keeping with increasing resources in community colleges to provide continuing education, and retraining in technical areas. It is unacceptable to have such large numbers of our community end up in substandard jobs living in substandard housing; we can do better and this is an area to focus some of our educational resources on. I would make this a priority in educational restructuring.”
Rust had realistic solutions to make coastal living better for everyone in our district.
“All Politics is Local.” I invite you to vote for Jerry Rust, Oregon District 9 this November and bring qualified skills and affordable housing to Oregon coastal living.
