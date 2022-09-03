Jerry Rust, a new face on our local political front for Oregon District 9 who is also the face of years of experience. As a former Lane County commissioner, Mr. Rust has a long list of accomplishments that improved quality of life in Lane County, which were implemented with common sense and cost-effective solutions.

Jerry asked what was my #1 concern to improve qualify of life here on the Coast. My answer, accessible skilled labor and craftsman. If you find someone, they are booked two,three or more months. How do we train, attract and provide safe, affordable, housing to bring builders, plumbers, electricians, painters, mechanics and more to the Coast? I always have a nervous edge when it comes to upgrades or repairs. Will I be able to find help when I need help? I’ve also heard this concern expressed by almost every friend and neighbor I’ve met since moving to the Coast.

