Hello, everyone. My name is Nicole Bradley, and I’m writing you from a native reservation in the Pacific Northwest. I do not usually write to newspapers. Thank you for this chance to speak.
We are living in an important time in history. We are living at the end of the last age. The church age is coming to a close, like The Bible said it would. The signs are all here. I can’t imagine a bigger reason to contact a newspaper, so I’m reaching out to you. If it surprises you to see this written by a native, I can only say that the truth is the truth. Jesus found me on the reservation, and He healed me of a painful condition I’d suffered under for years. He did what doctors and family and friends could not do, and He told me about this ahead of time. I say this to tell you, I’m speaking as someone who has seen some of the goodness of a loving God. I invite you to consider that Jesus is who He says He is. His promises are true, because He is the God who says them. I am a native who belongs to her God. There is only One. Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
I learn about Him from His tribe, Jewish men and women that are returning home to their God, too. Messianic Jews are powerful witnesses, because for a few thousand years before He was born God has shown them, prophesied to them, about Jesus. Yeshua. Those prophecies in The Bible all point to Christ, and then He was born when and how it was promised. He died when and how it was promised. God promised Abraham in Genesis that in him “all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” (Gen 12:3) Their culture and traditions are echoes of Christ, this makes them wonderful teachers.
I’m not here to try to force you to believe. You have a choice. I write hoping you do. May the grace of Christ be with you always.
Nicole Bradley
Coos Bay
