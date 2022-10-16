This week’s case before the U.S. Supreme Court is not about abortion, religious freedom or gun rights, but whether farm animals are entitled to life before death. The meat industry is challenging California’s 2018 law requiring minimal space and health standards for the animals.

As millions of male baby chicks are hatched, they are ground up or suffocated, because they don’t lay eggs. Groups of females are crammed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers and cut their feet. Their beaks are cut off.

0
1
0
1
1





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments