I am disappointed to hear that Republican senators, including Senator Dick Anderson, support the Republicans for walking off the job and shutting down the legislative session. The communities on the Oregon Coast are facing serious challenges, and we need our lawmakers to show up to work, not abandon their responsibilities.

It is frustrating to see Senate Republicans deny the will of the voters, who have made it clear that they oppose costly walkouts. In fact, voters in 34 of 36 Oregon counties, including those on the coast, overwhelmingly voted in favor of Measure 113, which sends a clear message that lawmakers need to show up and do their job. That’s the will of the people.

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments