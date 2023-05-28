I am disappointed to hear that Republican senators, including Senator Dick Anderson, support the Republicans for walking off the job and shutting down the legislative session. The communities on the Oregon Coast are facing serious challenges, and we need our lawmakers to show up to work, not abandon their responsibilities.
It is frustrating to see Senate Republicans deny the will of the voters, who have made it clear that they oppose costly walkouts. In fact, voters in 34 of 36 Oregon counties, including those on the coast, overwhelmingly voted in favor of Measure 113, which sends a clear message that lawmakers need to show up and do their job. That’s the will of the people.
When Senate Republicans walk out on the job, they are not only walking out on their constituents, but they are also putting critical issues on hold. At Unite Oregon where I work, we are focusing on bills ranging from food for all Oregonians, emergency housing, guaranteeing the right to vote, and Community Resilience Hubs. These bills will help our coast to be more resilient in the face of climate change, but they’re stuck, not able to move forward.
We need our lawmakers to be present and working to address these challenges, not walking out and delaying the work of the people.
I urge Senator Anderson and his colleagues to reconsider their actions and to prioritize the needs of their constituents over their personal political interests.
