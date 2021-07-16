The 'A Sunday Drive' articles by David Rupkalvis are interesting as they reflect the "discovery" process many of us went through when new to the coast. Yes, it is an amazing place.
However, David's articles contain a number of errors, some of which could be misleading to the general public. One that stood out wash referring to sea stars as starfish. The sea star is not related to fish in any way.
Perhaps more concerning was David's desire to get close to marine mammals. In his article published Friday, July 9, he wrote about his trip to Cape Arago State Park and jumping the fence to get a closer look. He did not identify it, but he was looking at the South end of Shell Island which is one of the largest marine mammal haul out sites on the Oregon Coast. Hundreds of Steller sea lions, harbor seals, California sea lions and occasional elephant seals haul out on the rocks and beach around the island. The best view is from the Simpson Reef overlook.
The parking lot is one quarter mile below the Cape Arago Loop Road. The offshore islands and rocks are part of the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge. In some areas, beaches are closed to protect newborn pups (no jumping fences). Also, tide pools are fragile ecosystems so do not disturb by touching or removing tide pool animals or vegetation.
I recommend stopping in at local visitor centers where you can get brochures on marine mammals, birds and tide pools. Also, state parks have interpretive programs such as tide pool walks which are great for the whole family.
Get acquainted and take along binoculars. You can get close to wildlife, but never so close that you disturb them in any way.
William Binnewies
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In