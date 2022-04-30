Election fraud is an existential threat to the entire American experiment.
We need to return for the foreseeable future and perhaps forever, to paper ballots and hand counting of ballots, along with simplifying the voting process to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
Here are the basic reforms needed, which activists should push at the state, county, election department, and every other level:
• Ban all electronic voting machines and vote tabulators, equipment, flash drives etc. Use paper ballots only, with human vote counters, not machine tabulators. Encourage MORE Americans of every political persuasion to volunteer to be part of the process, especially the counting and the observers of the counting. Seth Keshel makes a great point that in order to have hand-counting we need to have small election precincts, keeping the number of ballots to be counted within a reasonable number.
• Impose extreme limitations on the use of mail-in and absentee ballots, making them permissible on a needs-only basis, allowing them for those in the military serving abroad, truly bedridden invalids, and other special circumstance exceptions narrowly defined by legislators. NO more unsolicited mail-in ballots, no absentee ballots unless based on serious and verified need, no ballot boxes. Make ballot-deliverers sign under penalty of perjury that they are delivering a valid ballot filled out by the voter to whom it was sent, and limit each deliverer to one ballot.
• Impose significant prison sentences for all kinds of election fraud, including those who attempt to vote who are not citizens, those who try to vote more than once in the same election, those who enable or participate in mail-in ballot fraud, those who falsely utilize mail-in ballots.
• End all early voting and have one Election Day as a national holiday. Make it a patriotic holiday like July 4th.
• ANNUALLY clean out all voter rolls, with an audit of the entire roll and a canvassing of a portion of listed voters.
Mark May
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In