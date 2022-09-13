It’s the first week of school for North Bend students, many arriving by school bus. The North Bend City Council could smooth their ride and support their bus drivers.

The Mid-Columbia Bus Company depot is west of Meade. Roughly 30 buses exit the lot onto Connecticut each morning and afternoon, drive a half-block to the stop sign at Meade/Connecticut, and wait. They watch north-bound traffic on Virginia and west-bound traffic on Connecticut for an opening long enough to pull the bus forward because those other drivers don’t stop at the intersection. Some drivers are confused by the ‘free right turn’ sign until a bus driver waves them on. It’s a delay on the timed route for each and every bus driver, twice a day.

