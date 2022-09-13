It’s the first week of school for North Bend students, many arriving by school bus. The North Bend City Council could smooth their ride and support their bus drivers.
The Mid-Columbia Bus Company depot is west of Meade. Roughly 30 buses exit the lot onto Connecticut each morning and afternoon, drive a half-block to the stop sign at Meade/Connecticut, and wait. They watch north-bound traffic on Virginia and west-bound traffic on Connecticut for an opening long enough to pull the bus forward because those other drivers don’t stop at the intersection. Some drivers are confused by the ‘free right turn’ sign until a bus driver waves them on. It’s a delay on the timed route for each and every bus driver, twice a day.
An earlier city transportation plan designated a downtown truck bypass along Connecticut and Meade. In 2013, the City’s Traffic Committee recommended, and council approved, removal of the stop signs at the intersection of north-bound Meade and west-bound Connecticut. The 2021 Transportation System Plan labelled this route a ‘collector’ for drivers moving between Hwy. 240 (Virginia) and Hwy. 101, proposed by staff because north-bound traffic was backed up on Virginia at Sherman and Sheridan. It wasn’t until summer 2021 that Oregon Department of Transportation was asked to investigate, and engineers replaced broken traffic signal modems. Now the two lights turn green in sequence, and drivers head north without delay. But the ‘collector’ route persists, with negative impacts.
Six accidents at Meade/Virginia; eight at Connecticut/McPherson near the post office. Drivers crossing Connecticut must look downhill both ways with a half-block sight distance. Virginia’s rush-hour backup at Meade is dangerous – high traffic volume, pedestrians, a half-block sight distance of oncoming traffic moving quickly, vehicles re-entering from Dutch Brothers. A long-time councilor observed over an afternoon that bypass traffic was largely heading north over the McCullough Bridge.
North Bend Council should replace the stop signs at Meade and Connecticut. It would help Mid-Columbia drivers stay on twice-daily schedules. It would prevent accidents. Old street pavement would last longer. The route north through downtown really is shorter, safer, and a much smoother ride.
Susanna Noordhoff, Councilor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In