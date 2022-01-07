Seeing looming danger, any logical person would look for a way to fix the issue. Sadly, there seems to be no want to fix a dangerous slide area on the West Fork of the Millicoma.
Instead the solution is patching the area until something terrible happens. The slide area has been present for well over a year, getting worse as it comes down the hillside. The solution so far is to put up barriers to contain the slide, this blocks one lane of travel on the road. The single lane that is now open is rutted and showing signs of erosion. Also, there is a straight drop to the river below, with no guard rail, next to the only open lane. From the rumors there is a squabble between county and a private business about whose “responsibility” it is to fix the area, politics muddying an issue that is putting lives at risk.
As I type this, the slide has come down and blocked the road completely with people stuck on the other side, unable to reach town unless they go across the Elliot State Forest on logging roads that are rutted and eroded. What if someone should have a heart attack and not be able to get to town, what if a car is driving through when the slide lets loose and they go over the embankment, what about the school bus that goes that route every school day?
I write this because I love my small community and I could not imagine losing anyone to something that is not being fixed because of a petty argument. Other areas of road with slides in the county have been fixed, sending a powerful unspoken message to those people who live up the West Fork, that the fix would require more people to be in danger, or for more traffic to be affected. That our small community doesn’t count as much because we don’t have numbers. I hope that measures will be taken to fix the slide area and that this issue isn’t taken seriously when it is too late.
Miriam Maddess
Coos Bay
