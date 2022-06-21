The North Bend School District posted a statement on the status of contract negotiations with their classified staff. This is the response from the OSEA North Bend Chapter 26 Bargaining Team.
The district stated they “had the utmost respect for their employees.” However, at our April 8 meeting, after we explained that classified employees were struggling to make ends meet and living in poverty, the superintendent stated that “classified positions were not intended to be living wage positions” and that “the district keeps positions at six hours or under to save money on insurance.” The district’s lawyer said, “Most of these people aren’t sophisticated enough to read or understand what’s in their contracts.” Does this show utmost respect for us?
At our May 25 meeting, the district agreed to bring a financial counter offer, with significant financial movement to our June 13 session. We were excited that they were potentially moving closer to a financial “middle ground,” and we were ready with a proposal that did the same. To our disappointment, they canceled the meeting.
We agree that our proposal would cost about $3.5 million more in total payroll costs than the district’s proposal, over two years.
That is less than half of what they’ve budgeted for a rainy day in 2022-23 alone. It’s only 2.4% of the district’s average two-year budget since 2019, and it’s only about half of the two-year amount the district has paid in administrator payroll costs alone. The public can request district payroll information if they doubt our information.
Coos Bay School District recognizes the struggles its classified employees are facing. Their classified team are currently voting on a tentative agreement where the district will pick up PERS and the lowest starting wage will be $16.63 in 2023.
At this point, it isn’t a question of if North Bend School District can afford to bring their offer closer to ours. The question is whether they will work with us to find a middle ground that prioritizes the classified employees whose hard work, dedication and loyalty make North Bend School District work.
Marti McAllister
Chapter 26 President
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In