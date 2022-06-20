Heard from social media and spread by school children, "a police officer murdered a woman." This kind of misinformation has invaded all of society lately. There is misinformation of all kinds spread on all kinds of social media.

As stated in the newspaper, a previous police officer of North Bend did not kill anyone. In fact, the one that did is in jail. Yes, they share a last name. But the fact that many people believed what was on social media as factual information is concerning. Please find the facts before accusing someone and spreading rumors about that person. Teach your children about the limitations of social media.

Dianne Harrison

Coos Bay

