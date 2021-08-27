I walked a path in John Topits Park today that I believe goes by the proposed library site. Here it is, the end of August with no significant rain in a month or more, and there is still standing water in this area. I just don’t understand the city officials thoughts that this is a better site than the one on Ocean Boulevard that is level with no trees that need to be removed. There is a garage that I guess is part of it and would need to be torn down, but that seems minor in comparison. The ground preparation for the Topits site will be enormous and who knows what they will need to do to divert the water, if it can be diverted, as well as to get to stable land?
So, I started thinking about other possibilities. Are there any empty storefronts that would be big enough? What came to mind is the mall with the large Macy’s or Penney’s stores. Then I realized that is in North Bend. But would that be so bad? There is plenty of parking and I think the bus routes go there. Of course, there would be rent, but maybe the mall owners would strike a bargain in order to get people to go to the mall. Seems like it is worth considering even if it is North Bend.
Perhaps we should just merge the Coos Bay collection with the current North Bend library and the college? Would that work? There is public transportation to the college and parking though the latter can be tricky when classes are in full session.
Or, reconsider the empty lot on Ocean. I suppose the councilors were hoping that would sell and become a taxable property, but it doesn’t appear as though there is any interest there.
Though I don’t often use the library, I would support a bond measure for the Ocean Boulevard property. I cannot in good conscience vote for a bond measure for the Topits property as I see that as a huge mistake waiting to happen.
June Willoughby
Coos Bay
