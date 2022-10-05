I wrote the Coos County commissioners each an email a couple days ago about how criminals are being cited in lieu of custody. Cribbins was the first to respond and only gave excuses. Blaming the new “no bail” legislation. Let’s be clear, this problem has been going on way before that legislation passed. That only made things even worse.
Then she mentioned the county putting the tax levy on the ballot in November. Mr. Milliron gave me the exact same stories. They are planning to blame the citizens if that levy does not pass. Saying that we don’t want more jail pods open. Mr. Milliron already told me this. Then she told me to contact the sheriff because he runs the jail. Well I guess in her eyes, he must fund the jail also. Clearly she was only passing the buck. So I replied back. Mentioning to her, like what I said about the north bend mayor, “leaders do not use excuses. They find solutions.” and said that there are solutions out there. Nobody wants to find them. She replied “have a great day.”
