My heart broke repeatedly over this last year as I watched First Responders leave restaurants at the Oregon Coast, in the Willamette Valley, and in the Rogue Valley before they were able to get their meals. I would like to propose to the people of Oregon and the take-out and fast food restaurant staff/management that First Responders Get Fed First!
Could we please allow our paramedics, ambulance personnel, police, fire fighters and all other First Responders to go to the head of the line as soon as they enter the restaurant? Could food preparers move their orders to the front of the queue and cook their meals first? In this way, those who serve us in lifesaving situations can be fed and energized to cover the needs of their communities . . . and it only costs us a few extra minutes of waiting in line.
