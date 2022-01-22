The city of North Bend has served notice of their intent to locate a homeless camp in what is now the parking lot for Clyde Allen Field. It will literally block the entrance to one of the finest and well known youth sport arenas in not just Oregon but the nation.
Clyde Allen Field is a historic landmark and an asset to our area. Opened in 1947, it has been home to some of the finest amateur...and for a few years pro baseball to be found anywhere. It is maintained through volunteer labor and donations from local business. It continues to be heavily used by the North Bend Bulldogs as well as local Babe Ruth and Legion teams.
In recent years, it has played host to several large regional tournaments. These tournaments bring in hundreds of non-resident players, families, and fans who stay in our motels and eat at our restaurants. They leave tens of thousands of dollars in revenue at local businesses. All of this will now be gone.
The mystery of why they chose this location is further compounded by the fact that Coos County Youth Soccer has leased property adjacent to the old Bangor School for their youth soccer program. Once again, we have donations from local business and untold hours of volunteers working hard to provide for the youth of our community. When those folks practice or have games, the parking at Clyde Allen is packed and Madrona Street is bumper to bumper on both sides of the street.
Again....Why they would locate a homeless camp smack dab in the middle of these youth sport complexes is beyond baffling. It is a direct slap in the face to all the kids, the volunteers and local businesses who have worked hard to provide this outlet to our youth.
Please contact the Mayor and council members of North Bend and make your feelings known
Bill Kinyoun
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In