This year, I had planned to run once again for city council. I had started an unofficial campaign and had filed to run, but then I got a 90-day eviction notice and had to settle on a place outside Coos Bay, and therefore I have to withdraw my campaign for city council.
After five years of living in Coos Bay with no plan to move, I must sadly bid this community my farewell, at least for a time. In the five years here, I've observed many issues, whether they be social issues or economic issues of the area. I've been to probably close to 100 demonstrations here, big and small, and I've been at countless public meetings on different issues. I've ran for city council, challenged the local status quo and continued to be the first to stand up for the people here. I've voiced loud opposition to the fascist forces in the area and have sacrificed much of my time and safety to document their actions and expose them.
Coos Bay definitely needs change. This place has seen nothing but economic stagnation and decline for decades. The housing crisis is continually exacerbated, and workers are finding it hard to find a roof over their head. Healthcare around here is also declining in quality. Increase in homelessness, increase in cost of living and lack of healthcare means more crime and other unfortunate products. Many act as if "we don't know how to solve this," but the solutions are clear.
We need public housing, universal healthcare and better wages, but that said, it must be realized that these changes are unlikely to come from within Coos Bay. Change will come from the outside, as this nation achieves these goals and changes.
Until then, my word of advice to Coos Bay is to constantly, unrelentingly oppose the local status quo. Be a pain in the behind of the council. Stop taking platitudes and crumbs from them. Hell, run against them. Unite the progressive forces and resist the forces of fascism and status quo.
I'll miss this community with all my heart.
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
