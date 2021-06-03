I am troubled by your mostly conservative coverage of important issues. As one example, I cite the recent guest opinion article by Sally Pipes in which she states that drug companies should have freedom to control drug prices and government should stay out of it.
Note that she is part of the Pacific Research Institute, a right-wing think tank, whose mission states: “The mission of the Pacific Research Institute (PRI) is to champion freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility for all individuals by advancing free-market solutions.”
Now there is nothing wrong with this mission statement, but the published opinion by Ms. Pipes is totally one-sided. I would prefer to see opposing arguments published alongside your published guest opinions.
At the very least, you should inform your viewers what connections the authors have with political organizations.
Although a mere lay person, I have done many years of research into this and related medical issues, and it is my opinion, as well as the majority of experts in this field, that both private enterprise and government are needed to provide an effective health care system.
I believe you are remiss if you do not acknowledge this and publish all sides of important issues such as these.
Fair coverage
Colin Ingram
Bandon
