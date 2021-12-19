In response to Xavier: Rittenhouse did not commit any crimes.

Apparently you didn't watch the entire trial. He did not cross state lines with a gun, it was already in Wisconsin. He was putting out fires, and the first guy that came after him for doing that said he was going to kill him and cut his heart out. Kyle defended himself, I would do the same. Then the others came after him to pose bodily harm or kill him, and you are allowed to defend yourself, right? Get your facts straight.

Anne Wilson

Coos Bay

