Court Boice published a letter to the editor with some denigrating comments about me and I feel it is necessary to set the record straight. His first assertion was that I was in favor of the expensive Open Gov accounting system that the County put into place.
In fact, I was the only Commissioner that voted against it and later Mr. Boice tried to get me to change my mind and I refused to do so. I came to the decision to vote against Open Gov after doing much investigation and research. This vote took place in the Spring of 2019. After the contract was signed, Mr. Boice tried to bow out of the contract and I did not think that it was ethical so I did not agree with him on this issue.
Boice also accused me of “instigating or pushing hard” for 8 different lawsuits against him. In the Spring of 2018, I did vote to move forward with one lawsuit against Boice when he overspent on the travel budget that was allotted to him. I did say that I would not vote to move forward with the lawsuit if he would present the receipts associated with his travel and he refused to produce those receipts (all County employees had to turn in receipts for travel reimbursement) so I felt it was my responsibility to vote to proceed with the lawsuit. I had nothing to do with any of the other 7 lawsuits.
It is certainly Mr. Boice’s right to support any candidate he wishes to, but it is unfortunate he thinks it is necessary to smear my character with false accusations to do so.
