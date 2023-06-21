Court Boice published a letter to the editor with some denigrating comments about me and I feel it is necessary to set the record straight. His first assertion was that I was in favor of the expensive Open Gov accounting system that the County put into place.

In fact, I was the only Commissioner that voted against it and later Mr. Boice tried to get me to change my mind and I refused to do so. I came to the decision to vote against Open Gov after doing much investigation and research. This vote took place in the Spring of 2019. After the contract was signed, Mr. Boice tried to bow out of the contract and I did not think that it was ethical so I did not agree with him on this issue.

