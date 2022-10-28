In today’s political climate, elections have become more contentious in recent years, even at the local levels.
I have a long record of public service and my opponent often has twisted the truth to attack me. I can handle that, but he crossed a line the other day in his mailer to voters in Coos County. This mailer contained outright lies that have no basis in fact.
These lies are damaging to the fabric of our democracy, as the system only works when the voters have factual information with which to make decisions about whom they elect. First, my opponent’s claim of a $1.5 million water pollution lawsuit against the county during my tenure is patently false. There is no such lawsuit.
Secondly, I am not a lobbyist for the Coquille Indian Tribe. I was 10 years ago when I worked as an attorney for the tribe. The day I became a county commissioner, my only lobbying and advocacy has been on behalf of the people of Coos County.
He went on to accuse me of attending a WEF globalist conference. I had never even heard of the WEF until I saw it in my opponent’s mailer. After a Google search, I identified the group he mentioned, and I am certain I have never attended any of these conferences.
My opponent states that the county is facing three lawsuits. At least two of those suits are politically motivated attempts by my opponent’s allies to discredit Coos County’s election process. Independent observers say Coos County’s process is extremely well-run and very secure.
His claim that Coos County ranks fourth statewide for crime also is incorrect. In fact, Coos County falls below the statewide average.
It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as a Coos County Commissioner. Our citizens deserve better than candidates who use distortions and false accusations to try to grab power. I don’t run that kind of campaign because I take this job seriously. I work hard for Coos County every day, with honesty and integrity. That’s the kind of commissioner that Coos County deserves.
