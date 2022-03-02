Reading The World article on the library bond issue leaves me confused. The article states a cost of 45 cents per thousand assessed value with a 50 cent addition in the 4th year.....with no reason. That adds to 95 cents in year four.
It goes on to say the fire department bond will be paid off limiting the impact. Councilor DiNovo is then quoted that it is only 97 cents. What is correct.....what is the purpose of the extra 50 cents and where does 97 cents come in" Does the paid off fire house bond offset these figures. I would like some clearer explanation before a vote on this. My vote is NO at this point.
Rick Shearer
Coos Bay
