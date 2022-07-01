I’m 95 years old and I have had several personal experiences with guns. 

I have been held up at gunpoint twice, once at my office and once at home. It is a horribly traumatic experience. My son committed suicide with a handgun, something no mother should have to go through. Nobody can tell me that we need 400 million guns in private hands in the United States. I don’t think we need any.

Carol Baughman

Coos Bay

