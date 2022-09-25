Alek Skarlatos did a brave thing. He was traveling in Europe with two men who had served a tour of duty in Afghanistan together. On a train in France they were confronted with an armed radical terrorist.
The three men using their training, skill and experience, attacked and overwhelmed the terrorist saving many lives. He did a brave thing.
Alek Skarlatos has absolutely no experience with working in the government. He has never been on a school board, or a library board, or a city council, or a budget committee or has had any other possible government related experience. He is unprepared to adequately represent the interests of the 4th CD in Washington.
The United States Congress is no place for on-the-job-training. Alek Skarlatos will be completely controlled and directed by the special interests, paid lobbyists and the radical right GOP who are paying for his campaign.
Val Hoyle has been a business woman for 25 years. She has served in the Oregon State Legislator for eight years during which time she has developed and honed the skills and experience required to write legislative items and regulations needed to accomplish the work and responsibilities of our state government. She has developed the ability to work with people of different parties and ideas and points of view to accomplish the things that need to be accomplished. Val is currently Oregon’s Labor Commissioner. She is the head of an extremely important agency of the State government. All through her government service, she has produced legislation and programs that have promoted the wellbeing of the people of Oregon, protecting women’s rights, workers rights, increasing the minimum wage, increasing apprenticeship programs, creating jobs, and protecting women’s health care.
Val Hoyle is eminently capable and ready to represent the interests and wellbeing of the people of the 4th CD in the United States Congress.
Given the choice between a skilled, knowledgeable, experienced candidate and a totally inexperienced, unprepared candidate, whom would you choose.
