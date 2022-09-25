Alek Skarlatos  did a brave thing. He was traveling in Europe with two men who had served a tour of duty in Afghanistan together. On a train in France they were confronted with an armed radical terrorist.

The three men using their training, skill and experience, attacked and overwhelmed the terrorist saving many lives. He did a brave thing.

2
0
0
0
1



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments