When the Coos Bay city councilors decided to enact a flag policy, and, subsequently, chose to fly the homosexual Pride Flag, I couldn't help but think to myself "you didn't think this through all the way, did you?" One of two things are true: some, or possibly all, of the Coos Bay council members are fully in support of the homosexual lobby, or they're just clueless virtue signalers that support "the current thing."
To the Coos Bay leadership, and I gag a little bit when I refer to them as that, it's OK to say "no thank you, we're not partaking in that." So now, you've swallowed a healthy load of politically and culturally-divisive nonsense on behalf of the entire constituency. Not all of us consider homosexuality to be a morally-acceptable act. In fact, many of us think it's disgusting, so perhaps flying the flag that celebrates that act could be seen as a slap in the face. Did you ever consider that?
To the voters, it's time to put a stop to this. All of the council members voted for this. If you're sick of homosexuality being crammed down yours and your childrens' throats, it's time for you to take a stand. Never vote for Mayor Benetti or any of the existing council members ever again. If you choose to, well, you deserve what you get.
Jace Rogers
Coos Bay
