Here we are again. Like it or not, we find ourselves in the midst of another campaign season. From every direction, we are inundated with campaign mail, signs, commercials, newspaper articles, debates and so on. With all the information being presented to us, how much time and energy do we really have to take in, consider and understand every issue facing our city, state and country?
You may have an issue that is close to your heart, but for most of us, the bandwidth we have to really dig into each issue is limited. Given the limited amount of time each of us has to be informed of what is going on in our city, how seriously can we take a candidate whose campaign does little more than make complaints about our current mayor and take advantage of people’s fears.
Mr. Briggs said in a World newspaper article that during a public comment period Mayor Engelke dismissed a Rite Aid employee who “feared for her life” when interacting with “a homeless man.” Why did this person fear for her life? He doesn’t say because the point of this statement was to create rhetoric around a hot button issue. His implication is that all people without somewhere to live are dangerous and should be feared, and that Mayor Engelke must not care about the safety of the citizens of North Bend if she didn’t give more than the allotted time to hear this particular concern during public comment.
Mr. Briggs said in that same article that he “doesn’t feel comfortable walking around.” Once again, he doesn’t say why. It seems he is insinuating that he feels unsafe because there are people in our city who are experiencing homelessness. The idea that this makes him feel uncomfortable walking around is laughable and it stinks of entitlement. I have heard no statements about what Mr. Briggs would do to address homelessness in our city. Mr. Briggs and his followers are using the political platform to capitalize on fear. This type of rhetoric is not only unproductive and dangerous, it’s also patronizing.
Mayor Engelke cares about the city of North Bend and Coos County, and her actions as mayor represent that. She’s worked to help our city and its businesses take advantage of urban renewal dollars and bring new life to our streets. The Main Street program that Mayor Engelke has worked to implement has created new interest in our downtown area. More people visiting our downtown area means more people visiting the rest of our businesses. You will find Jessica all over our city, promoting its businesses, participating in community events and planning for the future.
If you run into her she is always willing to answer any questions you may have or listen to concerns. Mayor Engelke is backed by North Bend Professional Firefighters and our city’s police department. We trust them with our lives so we can probably trust them on this one. This election season, please don’t buy into fear-based campaigning or vote for someone who built their entire campaign talking about what they don’t like about their opponent. Vote for the person who has proven they have the skills and integrity to be a leader. Vote to re-elect Mayor Jessica Engelke.
