Mayor Jessica Engelke is everywhere. I saw in the paper she volunteered her time at The ZONTA Club GRITT Day Camp, where Mayor Engelke spoke, inspiring young minds. Mayor Engelke is dialed into what our youth is all about. She understands the needs and wants of the child in our community.
The grants that have been awarded to the city under Mayor Engelke’s leadership have enabled North Bend to provide a summer of fun and learning to all our youth, including those typically underserved, at no cost to the families or the city. We do not have the myriad of options for our youth that larger cities have so the mayor and council have gotten creative with bowling camps, movies at the park, family trips to Mahaffy Ranch, exploration of big rigs (a lot of horn honking went on!).
