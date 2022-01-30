One of the problems with wearing a mask in stores and other public places is that the management of local Coos Bay and North Bend commercial businesses are not enforcing the mask mandate.
They post the sign on the front doors about masks required and they announce it on their central intercom for all customers to hear, but they will not enforce masks required in order to come in to store. People walk right through the doors, ignoring the very large noticeable mask required signs posted and ignoring the intercom message every 15 minutes.
That’s where the break down is or at least one of the areas that is not safe guarding the health and safety level of the community and protecting others. Management of these stores need to get into compliance with the mandate and hire a security guard at the doors to restrict those not wanting to wear a mask not being allowed to enter the store. If management would enforce the mandate, I am sure customers would learn to adapt. It’s not that difficult to do.
Amber Handel
Coos Bay
