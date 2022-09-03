Here in Oregon most property crimes have been decriminalized. Steal a car? Here's your ticket. Burglarize a business after hours? Cite and release. Break into someone's home and steal their stuff? No place to put you in jail, please appear on the date listed on your citation. And of course all drugs are legal.
On the other hand we are still a castle state. Your home is your castle and you are not required to retreat or negotiate. Someone breaks in you can shoot them and although it may be a hassle you likely won't be charged.
Cops can't arrest them for breaking into your home but you can kill them if you're home when they do it. Something just seems out of kilter here. Armed citizen activity has to increase as policing and prosecuting decreases. It just seems inevitable.
Maybe that's the plan to have citizens take the garbage out because government is unwilling? What is the purpose of having expensive government if anarchy is the de facto law of the land? It's getting crazy out there people be prepared to take care of yourself and your family because you're on your own now.
