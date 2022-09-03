Here in Oregon most property crimes have been decriminalized. Steal a car? Here's your ticket. Burglarize a business after hours? Cite and release. Break into someone's home and steal their stuff? No place to put you in jail, please appear on the date listed on your citation. And of course all drugs are legal.

On the other hand we are still a castle state. Your home is your castle and you are not required to retreat or negotiate. Someone breaks in you can shoot them and although it may be a hassle you likely won't be charged.

