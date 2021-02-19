Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Rorick Hines (letter, Feb. 12) is misinformed about the North Bend Fire Department. He declared that our EMTs, responding to medical calls, simply "wait on scene" for an ambulance. Last February I suffered a cardiac arrest. North Bend EMTs arrived promptly, performed CPR, used a defibrillator and resuscitated me. They are heroes. I am among the many living proofs that N.B. EMTs do not just wait for the ambulance. Mr. Hines owes the N.B.F.D. a public apology.

Dick Wagner

North Bend

