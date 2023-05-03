Insufficient reimbursement for EMS care and lack of federal investment in EMS are long-term problems that have been building for decades. The additional burdens placed on EMS systems and personnel during the pandemic exacerbated the challenge, pushing many EMS systems in our country to the breaking point. Most communities are facing crisis-level shortages of EMS personnel, and many communities have seen EMS agencies close altogether, removing this critical community lifeline. The shortage of EMS personnel threatens to undermine our emergency 9-1-1 response infrastructure.
The 2022 Ambulance Employee Workforce Turnover Study by the American Ambulance Association (AAA) and Newton 360 - the most sweeping survey of its kind involving nearly 20,000 employees working at 258 EMS organizations - found that overall turnover among Paramedics and EMTs ranges from 20-30% percent annually. The exodus of EMS personnel from the profession is happening faster than they can be replaced, compromising our ability to respond to healthcare emergencies, especially in rural and medically underserved parts of the country.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In