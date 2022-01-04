In Reply to Rod Taylor’s kind invitation:
Our local and national culture would certainly improve with greater empathy and understanding. Happily, our options for expanding these have never been greater. And if we are willing to put in the effort of educating ourselves on the perspectives and experiences of others, dialogue may perfect our understanding. However, for better or worse, psychological research (as well as personal anecdotes most people have) suggests dialogue without such empathetic background knowledge and goodwill is ineffective to reconcile substantially different opinions.
So here is the effort I challenge everyone to put forth: before asking for personal attention (particularly from groups with fewer people or resources than yours), do your homework and demonstrate that you are at least close to understanding and thus ready to hear. In this way, indeed, let us value each others’ time and energy and “regard one another as more important than your own selves.”
A few suggestions of places to start exploring empathy and understanding in the stories and experiences of others: The webcomic What’s Normal Anyway?, documentary Southern Comfort, books I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and They Called Us Enemy. On Youtube, creators Jammidodger and T1J, and the “Kids Meet” series from HiHo Kids. HumansOfNewYork.com, TheMarshallProject.org, LearningForJustice.org.
Actively demonstrating this preparation would be an even more important step for any person or group whose actions consistently evidence being unready to listen and understand, from repeatedly claiming the position of anti-antifascist and anti-anti-racist, to bringing QAnon and Patriot Prayer into Bandon and Coos Bay for events, to choosing to stand with some well-documented bigot – all of which would rather overshadow pretty words about valuing justice, acceptance, etc.
Those who can demonstrate the practice of such values may find local connections on Facebook through Southern Oregon Coast Pride and/or What’s Really Happening Coos County - Now Without Xenophobia.
Ru Khalsa
Bandon
