I learned from a Jan. 26 article in the Oregonian that Governor Brown is proposing, in the short session of the upcoming legislative session, to spend $121 million to permanently protect the Elliott State Forest and reimburse the state school fund, for which the forest is supposed to generate income. I found that news to be very disturbing.
For those who have followed the discussion of the Elliott State Forest, you will recognize that this proposed funding to “permanently protect” is, in reality, intended to “decouple” the Elliott SF from the Common School Fund. In lay terms, this means the state intends to buy the Elliott back (which it already owns) in order to absolve it of the legal obligation to produce income for the Common School Fund. In effect, this income-generating giant would be stolen from the school children of the state of Oregon.
Through much hard work and land exchanges with the U.S. Forest Service, the Elliott State Forest was consolidated from many scattered parcels. The result was a contiguous parcel which could be managed for its highest economic potential and for the benefit of the Common School Fund.
For four or five decades, the Elliott produced unbelievable income for school children of the state of Oregon. In the last two decades, however, it has been mismanaged by the Land Board, not benefitting anyone. But the tremendous income potential of the Elliott still remains.
It would be a travesty if the Elliott State Forest were “decoupled” from the Common School Fund. It is flat wrong, both in concept and in reality.
I wonder how well-informed teachers and administrators really are on the destiny of the Elliott? All I’ve heard are crickets.
If the governor’s “decoupling” proposal is passed, hopefully, it will be done with a loud hue and cry of opposition.
Kent Tresidder
Coquille
