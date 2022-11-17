They are still counting ballots but what the Secretary of State is showing is Democrat Tina Kotek winning over Republican Christine Drazan for governor. If you look at a map of the state, you see this wide red blanket covering the eastern and southwestern counties of the state surrounding the counties in the northeast .
It reflects a governing of liberal policies ignoring the needs of the communities dependent on fisheries and timber, low employment rates, low school graduation rates, safe neighborhoods, which have existed for the last 40 years. Ms. Kotek won but she didn't win 43 % of the population. She needs to get her priorities straight in order to make sure every resident is a winner.
Finally, I read that two more counties in Oregon voted to join Greater Idaho and that the creators of this idea are reducing the total number of counties to be included to make it more palatable to the states of Oregon, Idaho and U.S. Congress. This would mean breaking the idea into 2 phases,where only the upper Eastern counties will be added. Then everybody else.
I disagree with this approach. We know that the process will be a fight for the ages ,and once fought the politicians won't want to repeat it again. And besides the approach would leave a greater portion of counties out; southeastern Oregon and southwestern Oregon. My recommendation is to include all the counties that have indicated their desire to join Greater Idaho.
