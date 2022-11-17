Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

They are still counting ballots but what the Secretary of State is showing is Democrat Tina Kotek winning over Republican Christine Drazan for governor. If you look at a map of the state, you see this wide red blanket covering the eastern and southwestern counties of the state surrounding the counties in the northeast .

It reflects a governing of liberal policies ignoring the needs of the communities dependent on fisheries and timber, low employment rates, low school graduation rates, safe neighborhoods, which have existed for the last 40 years. Ms. Kotek won but she didn't win 43 % of the population. She needs to get her priorities straight in order to make sure every resident is a winner.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments