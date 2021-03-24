In his excellent editorial of March 12, Executive Editor David Rupkalvis, perhaps underthought one point when he wrote “Too many people suffer life-impacting sentences for crimes that, while illegal, hurt no one but themselves. I have long felt govern¬ment should not be in the businesses of forcing individuals to make wise decisions.”
Perhaps disagreement with the theory that drug users “hurt no one but themselves” would be found by the milliaons of Mexican citizens forced to live under a government corrupted by the drug cartels and more particularly by the families of 32,759 Mexican citizens murdered in 2020. Illicit drug users are creating the Narco Drug Dollars. Imagine being a Mexican citizen who saw us get so upset over six to nine Americans killed in Mexico while caught in a crossfire of drug cartels. Here at home, victims of drug related crimes and social costs to families and children are skyrocketing and our response seems to be to eliminate any personal responsibility of the illicit drug users.
I would submit that our downward path might be linked to years of social change where we can now all feel good and not burden ourselves with overthinking the real ramifications of our acts. We have deluded ourselves in believing we have a health problem with illicit drugs. Perhaps a new national symbol of America should be an ostrich with its head in the sand. Hey! Our butts would be warm in the sun and we can continue to be both warm and fuzzy.
Thomas E. Benz
North Bend
