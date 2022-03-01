Douglas County owes over $136 million to its employee pension fund according to the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System. That is $27 million more than Douglas County owed PERS four years ago when our current county commissioners were elected. It appears Douglas County has been balancing its overall budget by simply not making payments necessary to insure solvency of its employee’s pension plan. The same under funding has occurred for Douglas County healthcare and insurance plan funds which are separate but parallel the employee pension fund.
Douglas County’s pension plan is closer to insolvency than any other county in Oregon with a payroll contribution rate of 49%. To put it in perspective, a contribution rate over 30% is considered a “concern” by PERS. The average is 18%. Curry County is the next closest to Douglas County at 35%.
Douglas County’s annual payroll is $29 million. Because Douglas County owes PERS $136 million, it is now required to pay PERS over $14 million (49% of payroll) per year. It’s like making the minimum payment on a credit card bill while the balance due keeps increasing.
To further put it in perspective, the $136 million Douglas County owes PERS equals Douglas County’s entire 2021 budget.
Before Tom Kress was elected commissioner in 2018, he claimed his accounting degree would help him as commissioner to balance Douglas County’s budget. However, it doesn’t take an accounting degree to know you can balance a budget by simply not paying your bills. And that is exactly what is happening. Douglas County has underfunded its pension plan to balance its budget.
This should be a concern for all Douglas County taxpayers, not just pensioners. If PERS investment earnings decrease because the stock market tanks, Douglas County taxpayers will be required to pay more and more into the pension fund to keep it solvent, all because the commissioners are balancing their yearly budget by not keeping up on the county’s PERS payments.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In