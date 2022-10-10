We have a January 6th insurrectionist running for Coos County Commissioner. His name is Rod Taylor. Does Coos County want to embarrass itself by electing such an individual to public office? I think not.
As the January 6th committee and the Department of Justice continue gathering evidence, it is becoming more and more obvious every day that our former President, certain right wing extremist groups and even some elected Republicans, attempted a coup de etat. Thank God it failed. Mr. Taylor may have had nothing to do with planning the insurrection. I’m willing to take him at his word that he didn’t. However, at the very least, he was an unwitting dupe of those who did and I don’t want an unwitting dupe sitting on the County Commission.
