The Ridge is no place for the proposed future library. The city of Coos Bay wants taxpayers to spend $20 million to build a new library in John Topits Park. This site is only blocks from our community college SWOCC. Southwestern Oregon Community College has a it’s own public library that taxpayers already support. It uses the same Coastline system as all other libraries in Coos and Curry counties, has computers for public use and free WiFi. Moving the CB library to this location would remove another draw to the downtown area and be a hardship for some who frequent it.
The city knew there were some issues with the current library back in 2014 but spent $810,635 tax dollars for a new roof last year. Now they cry the building is sinking, and in the tsunami zone. All of downtown is in the tsunami zone. The new Coos Bay Village is in the tsunami zone.
Don’t follow the City’s lead on this misguided mission.
Scott Frasieur
Coos Bay
