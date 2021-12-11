On December 3, you posted an article regarding proposed limitations on vacation rentals. Unfortunately, it included a rather critical error. That is, it said “new rules would include limiting the number of short term rentals by demanding they be at least 300 yards or the length of three football fields apart.”
I imagine the residential community could live pretty easily with that restriction. However, what the planning commission proposed was very different. It said “Establishment of a vacation rental within 300 feet of an existing vacation rental shall not be permitted.” That is quite a different restriction for an existing residential community. The issue of not enough motel space in this town, if that is an issue, should not be resolved by radically changing the zoning of our residential neighborhoods.
Anne Bellomy
Coos Bay
