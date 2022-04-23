Voters, please vote no on the $20,000,000 library bond measure this May. Yes, we need a new library, but not in John Topits Park.
Hello, this is an open letter to the Coos Bay mayor, manager, council members and all the library trustees. As a resident of Coos Bay, I urge you to seriously reconsider the idea of building a new library at taxpayers’ expense in John Topits Park. Destroying acres of this beautiful forested park does a terrible disservice to the citizens you are elected to serve. Moving a popular public resource to a remote and inaccessible location, far away from downtown Coos Bay, and even further from Eastside, is very inconsiderate of the needs of your constituents.
Abandoning downtown sends the wrong message to potential new business and development. Please rethink this entire proposal. There are many parcels, abandoned storefronts and vacant land that would benefit from this investment of public funds. Let’s tear down these eyesores and build a wonderful new library where everyone can see it.
Why do you want to clear cut and bulldoze our park land!? Here’s an idea. To best serve everyone from Charleston to Eastside, have two branches for our new library. One near downtown Coos Bay and one in Empire. Think about it.
Paul Poresky
Coos Bay
