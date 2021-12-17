We recently found a flier on our door from the Coos County Airport District. The flier stated said the district would be implementing a “land management plan” over the next two years. It claimed this plan was necessary to “stay in compliance with our FAA requirements.” It went on to say that the plan necessitated the removal of almost all (90%) of the trees on the district's lands surrounding the airport. This would apparently include all of the area on Arthur Street between Connecticut and Colorado. I assume it would also include the trees along the west end of Colorado Street and the trees surrounding the trail that overlooks the runway in the area around the BLM office.
I think this is a very bad idea in many respects. According to the flier, the removal of the trees was necessary because a forester had determined that 90% were "mature, diseased, dying and/or already dead trees." First, I can't see how that is true. I am not a forester, but most of the trees look fine to me. Also, even if there is a problem with many of the trees, the vast majority are of no risk to anyone. They are far from any trails or from anywhere where people walk. Also, this plan apparently includes the removal of all mature healthy trees. A healthy mature tree is beautiful to look at and harms no one no matter where it is.
This would have a devastating effect on the aesthetic value of the neighborhood as well as the property values in the area. And by the way, I would like someone to cite to me the FAA regulation that requires removal of trees that are mature, diseased dying or otherwise that are nowhere near any airport operations.
John Meynink
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In