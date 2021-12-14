Cities across the nation have been finding ways to manage the growth of short-term rentals for more than a decade. There is no need to reinvent the wheel when drafting regulations that balance community interests while also preserving quality of life in neighborhoods.
In reviewing short-term rental research carried out by other cities, common benefits and concerns become clear. Benefits include consumer price advantages that boost tourism and tourism-based job creation, municipal revenues from the collection of lodging taxes and the amount of tourism dollars staying in the community versus nation-wide hotel chains.
Short-term rentals serve an even greater community purpose though. For retirees, especially those on fixed incomes, such rentals can reduce financial pressures, allowing aging homeowners to stay in their homes longer than they might otherwise. The ability to host short-term rentals may allow young families to buy first homes.
Legitimate concerns mitigated by cities include traffic, parking, noise, parties, enforcement issues and decreases in the number of long-term rentals. One requirement that spearheads most concerns is that short-term rentals must be the primary residence of the owner named on the deed. This reduces incidences of substandard management that can occur with absentee homeownership.
Cities implementing short-term rental licensing programs are in a stronger enforcement position by making renewal contingent upon periodic review. Other licensing requirements include defining “primary residence” as owner-occupied for a minimum of 6 or 9 months per year, 2-person per bedroom occupancy limits, fines and temporary or permanent revocation of licenses for violations. Some cities require zoning rules to be posted, disallow whole-house rental or place a limit on the number of nights any portion of a house can be rented per year.
Placing limits on the number of short-term rentals to ensure they don’t reduce the number of long-term rentals needed in a community requires a look at demographic and housing availability trends. Those trends can inform decisions that achieve a balance between fostering an adequate supply of long-term housing while also providing options to help retirees stay in their homes and young families leave the rental market altogether and become homeowners themselves.
Tracy Sweely
Coos Bay
