This is a letter to the World...But is isn’t. It is letter to all the people who “ take that one more drink” ;and foolishly drive. Because you hit a power pole and caused a complete blackout it directly caused a tragic fall..which took the life of a very special person.
This person was well respected, loved by all, and a part of a family who are devastated and lost now. Such a useless death. When you made such a decision to drink and drive...you have no idea of the tragic outcome to people you will never know. THINK TWICE BEFORE YOU TAKE THAT EXTRA DRINK....but, for God’s Sake... DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!!!
