It is simply amazing just how lax we are about the way our cities look along both the southbound and northbound 101. Even though we are coming into the tourist season, nobody just seems to care how the sides of the roads are.
The weeds on both sides of the roads haven’t been addressed at all at this time of year. And citizens aren’t the only ones to blame. North Bend and Coos Bay are equally at fault and most assuredly don’t care.
C’mon people and city officials, let’s stat start showing some pride in this area. There are flower pots hanging from light poles, and that’s great, but let’s finish the job and put on our best face in welcoming those passing through and maybe stopping.
Richard Besser
North Bend
