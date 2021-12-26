"Just Here to Help" was the heading of a December 17 letter to the editor. It described vigilantism, which is defined as the taking of the law into ones own hands.
At its worst it is done through self-styled militias, which is becoming quite popular among parts of the right-wing. It is not an innocent movement, and the insurrection against the Capital on January 6, 2021, is the sort of thing it can lead to.
The United States is a nation of laws that insures its domestic tranquility through law and existing law enforcement entities. If, for example, the Coos Bay Police Department felt the need for civilian help in curbing petty burglaries in Empire, I suppose it could legally deputize civilians into a posse for that purpose. I'm pretty sure the Coos Bay Police Department is competent to decide for itself if and when it actually needs such deputized civilian help.
Meanwhile, I doubt that undeputized armed militia with military style assault rifles are needed to enforce the law in Empire. As a student of history, I am aware that Mussolini and his Fascist party were helped to power in Italy with a private militia called the Blackshirts, and that Hitler and his Nazi party were helped to power in Germany with a copy-cat militia called the Brownshirts. Do we have something like that going on in the United States? It sure looks like it.
Lionel Youst
Allegany
